

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production grew in January, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent month-on-month in January, after falling 2.6 percent in December. Economists had expected output to rise 1.6 percent.



On a calendar and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 0.1 percent in January, following a 4.4 percent decline in the prior month. Economists had expected a 3.7 percent fall.



Manufacturing output rose 0.7 percent annually in January.



Mining and quarrying production declined 3.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output decreased 6.3 percent.



Among all the sectors, intermediate goods, energy, capital goods, and consumer goods increased.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 3.2 percent annually in January, following a 1.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



