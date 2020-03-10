GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market on performance in Italy.

Year-to-date the Company has processed in excess of 306 million bets online in the Italian regulated market, an increase of +8.4% year-on-year from 282 million bets in the same period of 2019. Following imposition of certain measures on February 23, +13.9% more online bets have been processed year-on-year via GAN's technology Platform in Italy during the following fourteen (14) days. The Company has seen these trends continue into March.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

