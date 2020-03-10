Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: Torchlight Eliminates $7.5 Million in Debt

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the debt holders of $6 million in principal and $1.5 million in accrued interest have elected to convert into Working Interest in the Orogrande, per their right of conversion when the transaction was consummated.

The transaction immediately eliminates $7.5 Million in debt for the Company and brings Torchlight's Working Interest in the Project to 66.5%. Additional details are outlined in the 8k filed on March 10, 2020.

"By electing conversion into Working Interest, the debt holders, who are seasoned and knowledgeable oil and gas investors, have signaled their confidence in the value of our Orogrande assets," stated John Brda, Torchlight's CEO. "The conversion correlates to approximately $1100 an acre on the 134,000-acre play. The value was determined prior to any drilling, scientific data gathering, or hydrocarbon discovery from recent wells in the project. We feel that the conversion sets a benchmark for the Orogrande which recent developments continue to improve upon. We will continue to grow value as we work to improve the balance sheet and make significant progress in the field.

"Regarding the recent commodity price downturn, Torchlight has some insulation as a pre-production company with focused efforts on the marketing of our assets using the long term price deck. The suitors for a large asset like the Orogrande Project consider 20-year-plus time horizons for development plans, the supply and demand relationship and associated commodity prices. We will continue to shore up our balance sheet, work towards a transactional outcome and focus on the science behind what is the largest onshore domestic oil and natural gas field discovery in over 30 years."

