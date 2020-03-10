Kronoverse to Forge New Paths in the esports Industry Through Partnership with ESL

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kronoverse Inc., today announced a partnership with the world's largest esports company, ESL, to develop and scale Kronoverse's upcoming CryptoFights game and the entire Kronoverse gaming platform.

"ESL knows what it takes to succeed in the ever-growing esports industry as the oldest and most successful esports company in the world," says Adam Kling, CEO and founder of Kronoverse. "We're confident our partnership with ESL will enable us to fully develop the Kronoverse platform. This includes everything from attracting more indie game developers to solving problems in competitive gaming such as cheating."

ESL will serve as a strategic partner and facilitator in Kronoverse's growth. Kronoverse was created by Kling when he recognized the power of the blockchain and how it can be used in gaming to solve problems in the gaming industry. Kronoverse seeks to elevate the esports industry through native cash tournaments, better game integrity, true item ownership, more game choices, and transparent network analytics.

As a gaming platform, Kronoverse will benefit greatly from ESL's history of providing the best experiences for competitive players. ESL understands what it takes to put on the greatest competitions for esports athletes like hosting ESL One Cologne, the most successful CS:GO tournament in the world.

Kronoverse's partnership with ESL opens up a new world of possibilities to forge new frontiers in the wild west of esports. This is possible thanks to ESL's experience and dedication to competitive gaming for nearly two decades. As exemplified by building VR esports from the ground up, ESL has proven its ability to evolve with new technologies while consistently providing the best esports stages and competitions for gamers.

"We're excited to move forward with ESL because we share the vision of creating opportunities for progression and participation in the esports industry," said Kling of Kronoverse's development partnership with ESL.

About Kronoverse

Founded in 2018, the Kronoverse platform is creating a new world of competitive gaming by combining blockchain technology with online gaming. Built on Bitcoin SV, Kronoverse is a monetization & technology platform that helps game developers thrive in the fast-growing esports industry. Kronoverse is developing unique solutions for the esports industry related to game integrity, permanent match playback, player audit trails, and player screening to create a new form of competition that makes esports more accessible for gamers around the world. In January 2020, Kronoverse completed its second round of beta testing for its first game CryptoFights, a skill-based strategy fighting game.

About ESL

ESL is the world's largest esports company. Founded in 2000, ESL has been shaping the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline esports competitions. The company operates high profile, branded international leagues and tournaments under the ESL Pro Tour including ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters, ESL Pro League, and other premier stadium-size tournaments, to more clearly define the path from zero to hero. ESL also produces the ESL National Championships, grassroots amateur cups, and matchmaking systems, creating a world where everybody can be somebody. With offices all over the world, ESL is leading esports innovation on a global scale through the combination of global ESL competitions, amateur leagues, publisher activations, and more. ESL is a part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group. about.eslgaming.com