

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as speculation of more central bank rate cuts and possible fiscal stimulus helped lift equities after the recent carnage.



Spot gold declined 1.1 percent to $1,661.70 per ounce, after having touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702.56 on Monday on fears around the coronavirus spread. U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,662.60.



Global equity markets have rebounded from their heavy losses as investors welcomed signs that policymakers would launch significant stimulus to combat the coronavirus outbreak.



The dollar recovered from heavy losses against the yen after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would press lawmakers to enact a payroll tax cut amid a roiling coronavirus pandemic. Trump also said he'd reveal further details of the 'very dramatic' steps during a news conference later today.



Asked about the danger of a U.S. recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. economy is resilient.



'This is not like the financial crisis where we don't know the end is in sight,' Mnuchin said. 'This is about providing proper tools and liquidity to get through the next few months.'



Elsewhere, Japan is expected to approve a financial aid package worth 1.1 trillion yen ($10.7 billion) for small and medium-sized enterprises which need financing over the next two to three weeks.



The European Central Bank's policy decision comes Thursday and markets are positioning for a 10 bps rate cut to help shore up the economy and inflation.



Interest-rates futures traders are pricing in a roughly 51 percent probability that U.S. interest rates will hit the zero lower bound by April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX