City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 09-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.70p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 09-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.00p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP22.04m

Borrowing Level: 12%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528