Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 289.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 295.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 282.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 287.75p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---