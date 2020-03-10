Today, on March 10, 2020, Online Brands Nordic AB published a press release with information that the company because of liquidity shortage has applied for a judicial reorganization procedure. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Online Brands Nordic AB (OBAB, ISIN code SE0001960949, order book ID 040016) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB