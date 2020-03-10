Volante Technologies Named a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Integrated Payment Platforms 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment

IDC recognizes Volante for its strategy and capabilities in comparison with twelve other vendors

NEW YORK, LONDON, and DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , a global provider of payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Integrated Payment Platforms 2019-2010 Vendor Assessment (IDC US46024520, Feb 2020). The study assesses worldwide vendors providing integrated payment processing technology to the financial services market.

IDC's definition of an integrated payments platform closely mirrors the design principles underlying VolPay, Volante's ecosystem of business services for payments modernization. IDC Marketscape notes that "VolPay is designed from the ground up as a comprehensive service-based platform (versus a product modular approach) with an eye toward an evolving payment market based on consumption-based pricing and cloud deployments."

The report also highlights VolPay's "strong off-the-shelf support for multiple global real-time payment schemes" and Volante's "clear R&D strategy with a commitment to innovation based on a compelling vision for the future of payments." The assessment concludes, "Volante is particularly well suited for institutions of any size looking to begin their payment transformation."

Aaron Press, Research Director for IDC's Worldwide Payments Strategies program, said, "Volante is a smaller technology provider but has attracted an impressive list of customers, including several large and global financial institutions. They have a compelling technology stack with full support for cloud deployments, which has proven to be an attractive option for forward-thinking financial institutions seeking payments-as-a-service alternatives."

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, said, "We are delighted that IDC Marketscape has recognized us as a Leader. This accolade helps cement our position as a disruptor and innovator in payments and shows the value of our approach of serving as trusted partners to our clients. By providing them with flexible solutions that guarantee the resilience and efficiency they seek, we are helping them grow their businesses faster than their competitors."

To download a complimentary copy of the Volante profile in the IDC Marketscape, visit https://www.volantetech.com/landing/idc-report .

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is a global provider of technology and software as a service to accelerate digital transformation and modernization in financial services. Our clients include the world's largest banks, market infrastructures, exchanges, clearing houses, corporate treasuries, and card networks.

Volante's ecosystem of business services simplifies and automates complex systems and processes in payments, capital markets, and financial message integration. As a result, our clients are able to stay ahead of emerging market trends, become more competitive, deliver superior customer experiences, and grow their businesses through innovation.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2001, Volante today serves as a trusted, strategic business partner to over 90 financial institutions in 35 countries.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

