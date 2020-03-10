Real-time monitoring of industrial dust collectors can help save time and reduce ownership costs

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration systems and solutions, today announced the expansion of the Donaldson iCue connected filtration service to Europe. The service monitors industrial dust collectors in real time to help facility teams improve dust collection management.

Early adopters of the iCue service, which was launched in September 2019 in North America, have reported benefits in three main categories:

Reduced downtime for dust collection equipment and associated production lines,

Lower maintenance costs for labor and parts, including longer filter replacement intervals, and

Better management of dust collector tasks and compliance reporting data.

Based on research Donaldson has performed, 65 percent of surveyed facilities reported they would experience production downtime if their collector failed due to maintenance oversights. "Dust collection systems play an important role in helping manage airborne contaminants and emissions," said Bart Robbeets, Sales Director of Industrial Air Filtration After Market of Donaldson Europe Middle East. "The iCue service provides real-time insights that can help facility teams troubleshoot issues earlier and keep a collector up and running. This added intelligence helps our customers drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their production uptime."

The iCue connected filtration service monitors key operating metrics on a dust collector, with additional sensors available to meet specific needs. Users have access to service features that include:

Real-time alerts e-mailed directly to facility teams for assessment and action,

Easy-to-use dashboard detailing all dust collectors on the service,

Automated historic performance reports on each dust collector, and

Live customer success team for assistance.

"Facility managers tell us that actively monitoring their dust collectors' performance is a challenge, in terms of both time and technical knowledge," said Wade Wessels, Global Director of Connected Solutions with Donaldson. "Our iCue service automates monitoring and provides simple, actionable data that helps our customers manage their equipment with confidence and ease."

The compact iCue device and wireless connection is simple to install, requires no IT integration with an internal automation network, and is compatible with major dust collector brands. An annual subscription includes hardware, automated reports, real-time maintenance alerts, and an online interface for more detailed analysis.

Learn more about the Donaldson iCue connected filtration service at Donaldson.com/ConnectedSolutions, email connectedsolutions-emea@donaldson.com, or phone at +1 833-898-5996.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson's innovative filtration technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers' equipment performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005300/en/

Contacts:

Product Information: Harish Pingali, Harish.Pingali@Donaldson.com

Media Inquiries: Eda Isaksson, Eda.Isaksson@Donaldson.com

Investor Inquiries: Brad Pogalz, Brad.Pogalz@Donaldson.com