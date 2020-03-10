SpendEdge has been monitoring the global earthmoving equipment market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005376/en/

Read the 113-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Earthmoving Equipment Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

An increase in investments done to rebuild public infrastructure across regions will act as the chief spend growth driver in the earthmoving equipment market. Factors like rapid urbanization and industrial development will result in a sharp rise in construction activities which will fuel the demand for earthmoving equipment at a significant rate.

The PPP model for building public infrastructure is gaining popularity in regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC. Government support for PPP constructions such as TIFIA and RRIF loans offered by the US DOT and adoption of government policies for the development of PPP to improve infrastructure developments by the Polish government will contribute to this popularity which, in turn, will boost the spend growth in the earthmoving equipment market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Earthmoving Equipment Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Supply shortages of raw materials such as steel and aluminum will result in a steep hike in their prices. The implementation of import tariffs against the Chinese and Indian-manufactured steel in the US and the EU will result in a major hike in the raw material prices for suppliers in these regions. This will increase the possibility of inflation in the procurement expense incurred by buyers in the earthmoving equipment market. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top earthmoving equipment suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Caterpillar- The cost of earthmoving equipment can be a high-expenditure component for small buyers. Such buyers benefit from engaging with suppliers that offer financing options for their equipment. Financing could be offered either directly or through third-party financial agencies such as banks. Caterpillar is known to offer hire purchase schemes through which buyers can gain immediate functional ownership of equipment. Buyers can pay the supplier in installment, and the ownership of the equipment is transferred to the buyer at the end of the last installment.

Komatsu- Komatsu is among the suppliers who are known to offer a wide range of earthmoving equipment as part of their product portfolio. This enables buyers to approach the same supplier for procuring equipment required to conduct their diverse operating requirements. Such suppliers act as one-stop solution providers for all the buyer's equipment and attachment requirements, which reduces procurement management effort as well as expenses for buyers

Liebherr- Reselling earthmoving equipment is a cumbersome task as finding an appropriate buyer for the used equipment is time-consuming and requires additional management effort. Warehousing the used equipment until their sale would also create space constraints for buyers. Buyers are advised to determine the provision of buyback or exchange plans for their used equipment from this supplier. While this will allow buyers to dispose of or exchange their used equipment for newer models, it will also enable them to access discounts on prices of new equipment purchased in exchange for the old and used models.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the earthmoving equipment market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Earthmoving equipment market spend segmentation by region

Earthmoving equipment supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for earthmoving equipment suppliers

Earthmoving equipment suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the earthmoving equipment market

Earthmoving equipment pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the earthmoving equipment market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Mining Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Grinding Machine Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005376/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us