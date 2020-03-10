Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for a chemical market client. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by a chemical market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

A chemical company based out of San Francisco wanted to devise an informed market expansion strategy to expand their operations to Europe. To do so, they wanted to gain detailed market insights, identify the best route to market, and analyze the competitive landscape. The client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence engagement. By partnering with Infiniti Research, they wanted to understand the sales potential for their products in Europe, identify technological innovations and trends in the market, and streamline operations to reduce overhead expenses.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market intelligence engagement, market opportunity assessment, trend analysis engagement, and demand management study. The engagement also involved segmenting target customer groups and devising personalized strategies for profitable customer segments.

Business impact of the market intelligence engagement for the chemical market client

Devised an informed expansion plan

Enhanced inventory planning and increased reliability across operations

Streamlined business processes and enhanced ROI by 31%

Identified chemical market trends and innovations in Europe

Evaluated the potential market demand for chemical products in Europe

