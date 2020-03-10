Fleet Complete Expands OEM Collaborations with Ford Data Services

Fleet Complete's software now integrates with Ford Data Services to provide telematics capabilities to Ford vehicles in the U.S. This integration streamlines customer experience and ensures seamless connectivity by leveraging Ford's built-in hardware.

Enabling more customers to access fleet telematics through OEM integrations, Fleet Complete significantly expands its market reach in support of an accelerated growth strategy.

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Fleet Complete's integration with Ford is part of the company's customer-centric business approach, making telematics services readily available to more fleet owners. The turn-key solution allows joint customers to streamline their purchasing experience by eliminating the need for additional hardware installation.



As of March 2020, all Model Year 2020 Ford vehicles, equipped with telematics-ready hardware, will have access to the Fleet Complete platform, without additional hardware and associated costs. Ford Data Services deliver seamless connectivity between Ford's built-in, highly secure hardware and Fleet Complete's telematics software to help fleet-owning customers collect accurate vehicle data and identify cost reduction opportunities, increase safety, and improve operations.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Ford and empower any fleet-running business, big or small, with a turn-key solution that will give them access to a wide variety of information about their mobile resources on the road and in the field. This includes vehicle productivity and health, location data and route optimization, fuel economy and maintenance," comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "These key fleet metrics are vital for businesses to establish better safety programs, see greater cost reduction, and improve their customer service for more business opportunities."

The solution will benefit new and existing Fleet Complete customers. When choosing a Ford vehicle with telematics-ready hardware, they can have their vehicle quickly set up in the Fleet Complete platform.



"Ford is committed to bringing transformative solutions to our fleet customers to help them get more out of their vehicles," said Michelle Moody, Director of Marketing for Ford Commercial Solutions. "We're pleased to welcome Fleet Complete as an authorized Ford Data Services provider, offering Ford fleet owners seamless integration with their telematics services. On Model Year 2020 Ford vehicles, Fleet Complete telematics platform provides in-depth insights into fleet performance and driver behavior to help ensure smooth-running operations and drive business growth."

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

David Prusinski, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Fleet Complete, marketing@fleetcomplete.com