Commitment to US growth and partner expansion with the appointment of a new Senior Business Development Manager in the region

Content Guru, the leading cloud contact centre and customer engagement provider, is announcing its expansion in the US, with the appointment of a new senior hire and an enhanced global partner program designed to offer a complete range of route to market options for the company's diverse partner base.

As part of its commitment to US expansion, Content Guru has appointed Jim Gibb as Senior Business Development Manager, who is stationed at the company's US offices in San Jose, California. With more than 25 years' experience in emerging technology and software solutions, including key roles at Oracle and Nuance Communications, Gibb will focus on supporting Content Guru's growing customer and partner landscape in the US.

Content Guru has a rich heritage in the US, providing contact center solutions for US federal government agencies for more than 10 years. Key to its expansion into the wider US market is the launch of an enhanced channel program, offering a complete range of route to market options for channel partners in the US, including referral and wholesale distribution, in addition to its existing VAR/reseller model.

"We are implementing a growth strategy to rapidly build upon our already extensive global infrastructure and sales presence, and the channel will play a critical role," added Ed Winfield, Head of Global Partnerships at Content Guru. "Our enhanced channel program will help enable this growth by meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving channel partner landscape due to the huge shift to Cloud/SaaS/OPEX models."

Content Guru is a pioneer in the cloud-native customer experience market, delivering solutions for customers for over 15 years. The company is positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Western Europe, and placed highest for its ability to execute in 2019. By enhancing its global partner programme and unlocking the potential of the developed partner community in the US, Content Guru aims to accelerate and expand its momentum globally.

"A Content Guru partner is anyone who can enable access to a customer base be it a master agent, distributor, IT reseller, Systems Integrator, Service Provider, or consultant, as well as a traditional Unified Comms or Contact Center reseller," explains Robinder Koura, Partnerships Director, at Content Guru. "Our new channel program enables Content Guru to work with all these types of partners to position our market leading Cloud Customer Experience solutions to meet the needs of their customers."

About Content Guru

Leader in cloud communications, Content Guru, supplies mission critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions for hundreds of large organisations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-first platform, storm offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by hundreds of organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and government through to travel and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Sodexo, NHS 111, UK Power Networks, G4S, Serco and Rail Delivery Group.

For more information, visit: https://www.contentguru.com/ or follow us on Twitter here: @CGCHIRP

