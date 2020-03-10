Supermicro Unveils MegaDC Servers - The First Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Systems Designed Exclusively for Hyperscale Datacenters

Optimized for Large Scale, Rapid Deployment Time and Highest Performance, New MegaDC Line of Servers Supports Open Standards like OpenBMC and OCP V3.0 SFF Cards

SAN JOSE, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today launched its new MegaDC line of servers - the industry's first COTS systems designed exclusively for large scale deployment in hyperscale datacenters.

Supermicro's breakthrough MegaDC servers are purpose-built and flexible COTS platforms specifically designed for hyperscale infrastructure deployments. By reducing the component count and optimizing the power distribution and backplane designs, MegaDC servers deliver increased cost-effectiveness and reliability. For better flexibility, these new servers support open standards including OpenBMC for customized control over functionality and versioning, advanced I/O modules (AIOM) that support OCP V3.0 SFF cards, as well as common redundant power supplies (CRPS).

"As we continue to rapidly expand our production capacity, Supermicro is now well-positioned to service hyperscale datacenters," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With that in mind, we have designed the new MegaDC server product line exclusively for internet-scale datacenter customers. MegaDC servers are optimized to reduce deployment times and deliver optimal performance per watt and performance per dollar. We understand that large datacenters often face long lead times for upside demand as well as occasional downside challenges, and Supermicro can help alleviate these demand fluctuation concerns by maintaining healthy inventory levels for our new MegaDC servers."

Today's MegaDC launch introduces five new X11 systems comprised of two 1U systems and three 2U systems available for cloud quantity deployments with sufficient economies of scale. All of these MegaDC systems support two of the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 memory slots, an AIOM slot, dual 25G Ethernet ports, and OpenBMC. Additional features include bulk packaging designed to reduce unboxing time, optimized mechanical designs to maximize airflow to the CPUs, memory and GPUs, and low-resistance 12V single-source power distribution to increase system availability and energy-efficiency.

