Green Africa Celebrates the gTeam, Welcomes 100 New gTalent - 30 Pilots, 30 Engineers and 40 Cabin Crew Members.

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Africa, Nigeria'sLagos-based value airline, continues to make significant progress towards getting its first commercial flight into the sky in 2020. In addition to the current top-notch talented Founding gTeam, the value carrier has now confirmed that 100 new gTalent - 30 pilots, 30 engineers and 40 cabin crew members - will be joining its founding team to drive the vision.

Initial recruitment for these highly skilled roles commenced in 2019 with talent from Nigeria and across the African continent taking the front seat. Each pilot went through a psychometric evaluation administered through the European Pilot Selection and Training (EPST) program and selected pilots were evaluated for non-technical and technical skills in a full-flight simulator. The qualified engineers are all B1 and B2 rated with clear understanding of avionics, electronic systems, engines and airframes as mandated by the NCAA. The cabin crew are all experienced with strong cognitive attitude and lateral thinking capabilities to deliver the unique customer experience Green Africa is aiming for.

Neil Mills, President & Chief Operating Officer of Green Africa, said "On behalf of the Founding gTeam, Babawande and I are thrilled to welcome our first group of pilots, engineers and cabin crew. They join an esteemed founding team anchored on a culture of excellence and ownership, every day. The skill assessment processes were rigorous and based on global benchmarks." He continued, "We are proud to say that the incoming pilots, engineers and cabin crew are some of the best talent and, more importantly, represent the future of commercial aviation in Nigeria and across the African continent. The gTeam is a group of dedicated individuals committed to driving the unbeatable standard of excellence Green Africa will be known for."

The new gTalent will continue to go through the required specialized training which will be delivered by some of the leading industry trainers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Green Africa is building a culture of excellence and ownership, every day and the gTeam will be a key part of its vision to provide safe, reliable and affordable air travel to a broader group of customers.

About Green Africa:

Green Africa (greenafrica.com) is a value airline based in Lagos, Nigeria. The new airline will offer safe, reliable and affordable air travel to a much broader group of customers and be a significant contributor to the economic development of Nigeria and the African continent. Founded and led by Babawande Afolabi, Green Africa has received its Air Transport License from the Nigerian Government, raised Series A round of funding and recently placed an order for 50 Airbus A220-300s. Green Africa is anchored by a group of senior industry leaders led by Tom Horton, former Chairman & CEO of American Airlines, Wale Adeosun, Founder & CEO of Kuramo Capital, William Shaw, CEO of InterJet, Virasb Vahidi, former CCO of American Airlines and Gbenga Oyebode, Founder & Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode.

