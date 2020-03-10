Franklin Directors Begin Search for Additions to Management Team

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - Franklin Mining (OTC Pink: FMNJ) is announcing today that the operations in South America is effective January 3, 2020.

Our management in South America has visited our partners and is continuing to move forward with upgrading our equipment in Bolivia and Peru. We are excited about the possibilities of our production.

In making today's announcement, William Petty, Chairman, said, "I am dedicated to bringing all Disclosure Statements, Financial Reports current as soon as possible. I am working now to assemble a world-class management team to exceed our past accomplishments and continue to succeed even further in the future. We value our shareholders and are certain these changes will bring about much success."

For additional information, visit our website, www.FranklinMining.com, e-mail:

FranklinMining.CEO@gmail.com or follow us on

Twitter @FMNJ1864

