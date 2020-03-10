Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR3M ISIN: NL0000852580 Ticker-Symbol: KBWA 
Tradegate
10.03.20
10:06 Uhr
21,060 Euro
+1,275
+6,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,860
20,940
14:44
20,900
20,920
14:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV21,060+6,44 %