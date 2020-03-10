NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 9 March 2020 were: 54.39p Capital only 55.49p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 20th February 2020, the Company now has 113,470,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 5,495,651 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.