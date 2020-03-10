Everlaw Achieves FedRAMP Security Authorization with Support from the U.S. Department of Justice

Department of Justice teams can now use the Everlaw platform to collaborate on legal matters, conduct lightning-fast ediscovery and execute flawless productions

OAKLAND, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw announced today that its litigation and ediscovery platform has achieved a FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate, with U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) support. In addition, today Everlaw announced it has closed a $62 million Series C funding round led by new investor CapitalG and existing investor Menlo Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and K9 Ventures. With this investment, Everlaw's total funding reaches $96 million, and Jesse Wedler, partner at CapitalG, will join the company's board of directors.

Everlaw is one of the first cloud-native software solutions to reach this level of security authorization. A cloud-native solution not only ensures that users are productive by gaining immediate access to continuously updated features, but also provides access to the latest security advances.

Attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states use Everlaw for cloud-first ediscovery, collaboration, and document review for productions, investigations, and litigation. Now, any team within the DOJ will be able to securely implement the litigation platform for their own ediscovery needs.

"Creating a modern and collaborative ediscovery platform for government agencies and their lawyers has been central to Everlaw's mission from the beginning," said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO of Everlaw. "Federal agencies need a solution that enables them to spin up new cases quickly, provides them with predictable pricing, and supplies them with a steady stream of innovative features to keep pace with the constant evolution of discovery needs."

The government-wide Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP , provides a standardized approach for vendor software security assessments, authorization, and monitoring. This framework empowers government agencies to confidently adopt cloud products and services that meet their critical needs.

The authorization by FedRAMP reflects the high priority that Everlaw places on security. Everlaw has also achieved SOC 2 Type II certification and has completed voluntary independent audits for HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

"At Everlaw, we've implemented a holistic security program based on federal guidance regarding effective compliance and ethics programs because we understand that government agencies demand from their partners an organizational commitment to a culture of security," said Lisa Hawke, VP of security and compliance at Everlaw. "The FedRAMP authorization is further validation of our ability to meet the security expectations of our government clients."

"We're excited to bring Everlaw to the federal market," added Shankar. "Achieving FedRAMP Moderate authorization highlights how closely our approach aligns with the CIO Council's Cloud Smart strategy , especially in security. And we couldn't be more proud to have achieved this designation through partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice."

Everlaw enables legal teams to quickly and easily discover relevant information, reveal details hidden in huge document troves, and collaboratively act on the information. Everlaw harnesses the power of modern computer science, including machine learning, to expose the hidden details of documents at scale. Legal teams can collaborate securely to craft narratives and efficiently manage the end-to-end process of litigation. Multi-district and government litigation teams in large cases rely on Everlaw to provide an effective, collaborative, and comprehensive ediscovery experience.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 76 out of the AM Law 100, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com .

Media Contact

Elena Keamy

Mission North for Everlaw

everlaw@missionnorth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084448/Everlaw_Logo.jpg