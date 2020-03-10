Quantzig's recent success story offers comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, has announced the completion of its recent engagement during the course of which they helped a leading player in the precision medicine market to drive better outcomes using pharmacovigilance analytics.

The role of pharmacovigilance analytics in the precision medicine industry. How pharmacovigilance analytics solutions can accelerate drug discovery and development? The role of data mining in pharmacovigilance and its benefits.

The precision medicine industry has experienced a watershed moment in drug discovery, as more and more pharma companies turn to big data and pharmacovigilance analytics to tackle challenges. The principle behind such ideas is driven by the uncertainties of relapses in drug discovery and the lack of adequate data management systems. However, with regulations continuing to emphasize patient safety, pharmacovigilance analytics will continue to play a pivotal role throughout the drug discovery development phase. And those who lack the pharmacovigilance expertise and analytics tools, are poised to face challenges that can hinder drug discovery and development.

The challenges faced by the client included:

Inability to monitor and assess the benefit-risk profile of the medicinal products Lack of a robust strategy to drive improvements in drug discovery and drug development

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "Our pharmacovigilance solutions have empowered the broadest spectrum of pharmacovigilance, clinical, and other data management teams within the precision medicine market to easily access and analyze clinical data, identify trends, and opportunities with minimal support from IT teams."

How Pharmacovigilance Analytics Helped the Precision Medicine Manufacturer

1: Reduced preparation time for drug safety reviews from days to hours

2: Identified and analyzed safety risks earlier in the drug development phase

3: Enhanced patient safety and accelerated drug development

The growing popularity of pharmacovigilance analytics within the precision medicine market can be attributed to its ability to enhance clinical data management by leveraging an improved drug development and safety monitoring process.

