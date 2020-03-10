Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
10.03.20
12:12 Uhr
36,960 Euro
+0,460
+1,26 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,340
36,740
17:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2020 | 15:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, March 10, 2020 - MillicomInternational Cellular SA ("Millicom") announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment (https://www.millicom.com/media/3971/annex-a_swedbank-robur-fonder-ab_031020.pdf))

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments

  • Millicom files standard form of major holdings_Swedbank Robur Fonder AB_031020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/636e156e-7d4e-4672-8dc0-208db917b9cc)
  • ANNEX A_Swedbank Robur Fonder AB_031020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c44a1775-e7d9-4357-a901-cc29222e2a98)
MILLICOM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)