

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Six members of the U.S. Congress have quarantined themselves after interacting with people who tested positive for coronavirus.



Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) are self-quarantining for the recommended 14-days after they came into contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month. The attendee later tested positive for the virus.



Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) said she and some of her staff would self-quarantine out of 'abundance of absolute caution' after an individual she met with in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the deadly virus.



Brownley said in a statement Monday that she has decided to close her DC office for the week.



'I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19. That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake,' Cruz said in a statement.



'I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus,' Gosar tweeted, referring to the Chinese city where coronavirus originated.



'I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,' Collins said in a statement. The lawmaker from Georgia said he feels completely healthy and not experiencing any symptoms.



'Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week,' Gaetz's office said in a statement. the Congressman is not experiencing any symptoms, and is awaiting results of a test for coronavirus.



Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, is on self-quarantine 'Out of an abundance of caution' despite testing negative. 'While he's experiencing zero symptoms, under doctors' standard precautionary recommendations, he'll remain at home until the 14 day period expires this Wednesday,' his spokesman was quoted as saying.



