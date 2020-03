Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 3.60p per ordinary share which will be paid on 20 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 20 March 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 March 2020.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 March 2020