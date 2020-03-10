CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (CCPEOL) achieved an NAV return of 3.1% in sterling and 1.6% in euro terms in FY19. The investment vehicle through which CCPEOL invests achieved a gross return of 2.9% (in euro terms), behind its target of 8-10% per year. This was largely due to several restructuring processes within the credit opportunities pool taking longer than expected. However, these have shown good progress recently and, together with prospective new credit investment opportunities, now offer further upside potential for 2020. Meanwhile, the performing credit holdings delivered solid returns as the investment manager was able to profit from the recent 'flight to quality' in credit markets.

