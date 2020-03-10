With Over USD 3.5 Billion in Capital Investment, and Numerous High Value Licensing Deals, the Targeted Protein Degradation Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Annualized Rate of Over 30%, Claims Roots Analysis

Given the ability to bind to previously undruggable biological targets, bifunctional protein degrader therapeutics have generated significant enthusiasm within the medical science community, thereby, defining a new frontier in the field of medicine

The concept of targeted protein degradation presents revolutionary drug development opportunities and is anticipated to bring about a paradigm shift in modern healthcare. The first targeted protein degrader, called proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC), was developed about a decade ago. Presently, a variety of other such chemical entities and molecular glues are under investigation. In fact, certain pipeline candidates are already in the mid to late-phase trials and are anticipated to soon enter the market.

Close to 90 protein degradation-based leads are currently under evaluation

Nearly 20% of pipeline drugs are in the clinical phase of development, while the rest are in the preclinical / discovery stage. At present, PROTACs account for more than 30% of the pipeline drugs.

More than 60% of development programs are focused on treating advanced oncological disorders

Most targeted protein degrader leads are being investigated for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer. This class of drugs is also being evaluated for the treatment of non-oncological indications, such as Alzheimer's disease, liver fibrosis, Parkinson's disease, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

5,300+ patients have been enrolled in over 60 clinical trials of targeted protein degraders, worldwide

Centers in North America account for over 50% of the enrolled patient population; this is followed by Europe (34%) and Asia-Pacific (9%).

90+ agreements were inked between 2014 and 2019

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of close to 40%. In fact, more than 60% such agreements have been signed since 2016; majority of these agreements focused on R&D and product / technology licensing.

Over USD 3.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2014

Of this, close to USD 1.2 billion was raised through venture capital financing, representing around 35% of the total capital raised till Q3 2019. On the other hand, there were over 15 instances of IPOs / secondary offerings, accounting for more than USD 1.7 billion in financing.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 85% market share by 2030

With a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth rate during the next decade. Interestingly, the markets in China and Japan are anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to targeted protein degradation?

Which clinical conditions can be treated using targeted protein degradation-based therapeutics?

What are the most popular proteins being targeted by bifunctional degrader molecules?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the key technology platforms that leverage the concept of targeted protein degradation?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the contributions of big pharma players in this field?

What are the key geographies where research on targeted protein degradation is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts in this field?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Type of payment of licensing agreements

Upfront payments



Milestone payments

Type of protein degrader

Degronimids



PROTACs



SARDs / SERDs



Specific BET and DUB inhibitors



Others

Target disease indication

Oncological disorders



Neurological disorders



Others

Route of administration

Oral



Intravenous



Others

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom targeted protein degradation-based drugs are currently considered to be promising alternatives for the treatment of a myriad of chronic clinical indications. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Martin Wiles (Vice President Business Development and Licensing, Almac Discovery) and Gerald Gavory (Director of Biology, Almac Discovery)

(Vice President Business Development and Licensing, Almac Discovery) and Gerald Gavory (Director of Biology, Almac Discovery) Katrin Rittinger (Research Group Leader, Francis Crick Institute)

(Research Group Leader, Francis Crick Institute) Zhihao Zhuang (Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Delaware )

(Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, ) Anonymous (Director, Big Pharmaceutical Company)

Anonymous (Director, Targeted Protein Degradation Platform Provider)

Anonymous Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Targeted Protein Degradation Platform Provider)

The research covers detailed profiles, featuring a brief company overview, its financial information (if available), product portfolio details (such as status of development of pipeline candidates, clinical trial information and analysis of key trial endpoints), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Arvinas

Captor Therapeutics

Celgene

Genetech

Kymera Therapeutics

Mission Therapeutics

Progenra

Radius Health

Sanofi Genzyme

Zenopharm

