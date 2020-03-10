Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
Frankfurt
10.03.20
14:39 Uhr
7,500 Euro
+0,220
+3,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2020 | 16:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellium Paris: Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

PARIS, March 10, 2020and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2019 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600
investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:investor-relations@constellium.com)		 Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)


CONSTELLIUM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)