Curetis N.V. Updates on OpGen, Inc. Special Shareholders' Meeting Held on March 10, 2020





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany, and San Diego, CA, USA, March 10, 2020, 16:15 pm CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, reports that a Special Meeting of shareholders of OpGen, Inc. ("OpGen") held today, March 10, 2020, in Washington DC, USA, to approve the business combination of Curetis and OpGen, was adjourned.

Because a quorum was not represented at OpGen's Special Meeting, shareholders voted to adjourn the meeting in order to allow additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal. Accordingly, the Special Meeting was adjourned to 10:00 am, local time, on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the offices of Ballard Spahr LLP, 1909 K Street, NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC. OpGen's shareholders as of the record date of January 24, 2020 will continue to be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting on March 30, 2020.

For further information, please see the press release issued by OpGen: http://ir.opgen.com/news-releases/news-release-details/curetis-nv-shareholders-approve-planned-business-combination



Earlier today, at an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") held in Schiphol, The Netherlands, the shareholders of Curetis N.V. adopted all proposed resolutions and items on the agenda of the EGM. This included the approval of the business combination of OpGen with Curetis (the "Transaction"), the resolution to effect the dissolution of the Company, and the approval of the distribution of the shares of OpGen common stock, received by the Company from OpGen in consideration of the Transaction, to the Company's shareholders.

The Transaction is subject to approval of OpGen's stockholders. Once the Transaction is approved by the stockholders of OpGen, the execution of the transfer agreement and the closing of the Transaction is expected to take place.

###



About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.comandwww.ares-genetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



Attachment