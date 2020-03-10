The "Polyvinylchloride Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the polyvinylchloride market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of polyvinylchloride from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the polyvinylchloride market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of polyvinylchloride, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest polyvinylchloride producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of polyvinylchloride producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of polyvinylchloride producers on the basis of data from polyvinylchloride manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of polyvinylchloride in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Polyvinylchloride market

1.1. Polyvinylchloride consumption in Russia

Polyvinylchloride consumption, physical terms

Polyvinylchloride consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of polyvinylchloride

Polyvinylchloride structure by source of supply

1.2. Polyvinylchloride production

Dynamics and volumes of polyvinylchloride production

Polyvinylchloride production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian polyvinylchloride market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Polyvinylchloride production seasonality

Polyvinylchloride production by manufacturers

1.3. Polyvinylchloride import

Polyvinylchloride import, physical terms

Polyvinylchloride import by countries, import structure

Polyvinylchloride import by regions, import structure

Polyvinylchloride import by company

Polyvinylchloride import seasonality

Polyvinylchloride import, value terms

Polyvinylchloride import by countries, import structure

Polyvinylchloride import by regions, import structure

Polyvinylchloride import by company

Import prices

1.4. Polyvinylchloride export

Polyvinylchloride export, physical terms

Polyvinylchloride export by countries, export structure

Polyvinylchloride export by regions, export structure

Polyvinylchloride export by company

Polyvinylchloride exports seasonality

Polyvinylchloride export, value terms

Polyvinylchloride export by countries, export structure

Polyvinylchloride export by regions, export structure

Polyvinylchloride export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of polyvinylchloride market

1.5. Prices for polyvinylchloride in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on polyvinylchloride market

1.6. Polyvinylchloride sales

Polyvinylchloride sales, physical terms

Polyvinylchloride sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Polyvinylchloride market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in polyvinylchloride market in Russia

Forecast of polyvinylchloride consumption in Russia

Forecast of polyvinylchloride production in Russia

Forecast of polyvinylchloride export in Russia

Forecast of polyvinylchloride import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in polyvinylchloride market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian polyvinylchloride

4. Polyvinylchloride producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oi9qu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005728/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900