The "Polyvinylchloride Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the polyvinylchloride market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of polyvinylchloride from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the polyvinylchloride market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of polyvinylchloride, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest polyvinylchloride producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of polyvinylchloride producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of polyvinylchloride producers on the basis of data from polyvinylchloride manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of polyvinylchloride in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Polyvinylchloride market
1.1. Polyvinylchloride consumption in Russia
- Polyvinylchloride consumption, physical terms
- Polyvinylchloride consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of polyvinylchloride
- Polyvinylchloride structure by source of supply
1.2. Polyvinylchloride production
- Dynamics and volumes of polyvinylchloride production
- Polyvinylchloride production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian polyvinylchloride market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Polyvinylchloride production seasonality
- Polyvinylchloride production by manufacturers
1.3. Polyvinylchloride import
- Polyvinylchloride import, physical terms
- Polyvinylchloride import by countries, import structure
- Polyvinylchloride import by regions, import structure
- Polyvinylchloride import by company
- Polyvinylchloride import seasonality
- Polyvinylchloride import, value terms
- Polyvinylchloride import by countries, import structure
- Polyvinylchloride import by regions, import structure
- Polyvinylchloride import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Polyvinylchloride export
- Polyvinylchloride export, physical terms
- Polyvinylchloride export by countries, export structure
- Polyvinylchloride export by regions, export structure
- Polyvinylchloride export by company
- Polyvinylchloride exports seasonality
- Polyvinylchloride export, value terms
- Polyvinylchloride export by countries, export structure
- Polyvinylchloride export by regions, export structure
- Polyvinylchloride export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of polyvinylchloride market
1.5. Prices for polyvinylchloride in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on polyvinylchloride market
1.6. Polyvinylchloride sales
- Polyvinylchloride sales, physical terms
- Polyvinylchloride sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Polyvinylchloride market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in polyvinylchloride market in Russia
- Forecast of polyvinylchloride consumption in Russia
- Forecast of polyvinylchloride production in Russia
- Forecast of polyvinylchloride export in Russia
- Forecast of polyvinylchloride import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in polyvinylchloride market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian polyvinylchloride
4. Polyvinylchloride producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oi9qu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005728/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900