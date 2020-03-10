Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP3Y ISIN: CA92025V1094 Ticker-Symbol: KEQ0 
Frankfurt
10.03.20
16:45 Uhr
0,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALORE METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALORE METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,115
0,171
17:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VALORE METALS
VALORE METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALORE METALS CORP0,1500,00 %