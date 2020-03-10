Press release

Stockholm 10 March 2020

SEB's annual general meeting shortened

Due to the new coronavirus, SEB has decided to take a number of precautionary measures at the annual general meeting at Konserthuset, Hötorget, Stockholm on 23 March, at 1pm. Registration starts at 11.30.

To reduce the risk of infection spread, SEB will shorten the time of the actual AGM and also cancel a number of activities that were previously planned to be held in conjunction with the event. SEB will no longer have an exhibition and won't offer any food or any informal meetings with the bank's management before the AGM begins. SEB will also limit the time for some speeches. With these precautionary measures, SEB aims to safeguard our shareholders' and employees' health and make the AGM as safe, short and efficient as possible.

Shareholders who are worried about the spread of infection also have the possibility to avoid attending in person and instead appoint a proxy holder who can vote on their behalf. SEB is also recommending such a solution for anyone who has visited an area with widespread infection or who has been in close contact with someone who has been infected with the new coronavirus.

SEB will propose to the AGM that it approves allowing shareholders to follow the meeting via webstream. Both CEO Johan Torgeby's and Chair of the Board Marcus Wallenberg's speeches will be published at sebgroup.com after the AGM.

Shareholders who want to authorise a proxy holder can find relevant documents using this link:

sebgroup.com/about-seb/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2020





Further information about the AGM will be sent to registered shareholders by post.

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)8 763 8319

christoffer.geijer@seb.se Press contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Communications

+46 (0)8 763 9947

