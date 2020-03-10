The "Market of Canned Vegetables, Fruits and Berries in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of canned vegetables, fruits and berries from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard; however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of canned vegetables, fruits and berries. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of canned vegetables, fruits and berries on the basis of data from manufacturers of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
1.1. Consumption of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Consumption of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, physical terms
- Consumption of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, value terms
- Consumption of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Structure of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by source of supply
1.2. Production of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Dynamics and volumes of production of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Production of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by regions
- Production of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
1.3. Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, physical terms
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by countries, import structure
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by regions, import structure
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by type, import structure
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by company
- Import seasonality of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, value terms
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by countries, import structure
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by regions, import structure
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by type, import structure
- Import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, physical terms
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by countries, export structure
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by regions, export structure
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by type, export structure
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by company
- Export seasonality of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, value terms
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by countries, export structure
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by regions, export structure
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by type, export structure
- Export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance on market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
1.5. Prices for canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
1.6. Sales of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Sales of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, physical terms
- Sales of canned vegetables, fruits and berries, value terms
2. Forecast of market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Forecast of production of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Forecast of export of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Forecast of import of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of canned vegetables, fruits and berries
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian canned vegetables, fruits and berries
4. Producers of canned vegetables, fruits and berries in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
