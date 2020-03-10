The "Market of Bicycles (Two-Wheeled) in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of bicycles gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of bicycles from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of bicycles in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of bicycles, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of bicycles in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of bicycles. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of bicycles on the basis of data from manufacturers of bicycles in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of bicycles in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of bicycles
1.1. Consumption of bicycles in Russia
- Consumption of bicycles, physical terms
- Consumption of bicycles, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of bicycles
- Structure of bicycles by sourse of supply
1.2. Production of bicycles
- Dynamics and volumes of production of bicycles
- Production of bicycles by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of bicycles
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of bicycles
- Production capacity of bicycles
1.3. Import of bicycles
- Import of bicycles, physical terms
- Import of bicycles by countries, import structure
- Import of bicycles by regions, import structure
- Import of bicycles by company
- Import seasonality of bicycles
- Import of bicycles, value terms
- Import of bicycles by countries, import structure
- Import of bicycles by regions, import structure
- Import of bicycles by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of bicycles
- Export of bicycles, physical terms
- Export of bicycles by countries, export structure
- Export of bicycles by regions, export structure
- Export of bicycles by company
- Export seasonality of bicycles
- Export of bicycles, value terms
- Export of bicycles by countries, export structure
- Export of bicycles by regions, export structure
- Export of bicycles by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of bicycles
1.5. Prices for bicycles in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of bicycles
1.6. Sales of bicycles
- Sales of bicycles, physical terms
- Sales of bicycles, value terms
2. Forecast of market of bicycles in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of bicycles in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of bicycles in Russia
- Forecast of production of bicycles in Russia
- Forecast of export of bicycles in Russia
- Forecast of import of bicycles in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of bicycles
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian bicycles
4. Producers of bicycles in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
