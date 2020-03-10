The "Market of Bicycles (Two-Wheeled) in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of bicycles gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of bicycles from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of bicycles in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of bicycles, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of bicycles in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of bicycles. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of bicycles on the basis of data from manufacturers of bicycles in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of bicycles in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of bicycles

1.1. Consumption of bicycles in Russia

Consumption of bicycles, physical terms

Consumption of bicycles, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of bicycles

Structure of bicycles by sourse of supply

1.2. Production of bicycles

Dynamics and volumes of production of bicycles

Production of bicycles by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of bicycles

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of bicycles

Production capacity of bicycles

1.3. Import of bicycles

Import of bicycles, physical terms

Import of bicycles by countries, import structure

Import of bicycles by regions, import structure

Import of bicycles by company

Import seasonality of bicycles

Import of bicycles, value terms

Import of bicycles by countries, import structure

Import of bicycles by regions, import structure

Import of bicycles by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of bicycles

Export of bicycles, physical terms

Export of bicycles by countries, export structure

Export of bicycles by regions, export structure

Export of bicycles by company

Export seasonality of bicycles

Export of bicycles, value terms

Export of bicycles by countries, export structure

Export of bicycles by regions, export structure

Export of bicycles by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of bicycles

1.5. Prices for bicycles in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of bicycles

1.6. Sales of bicycles

Sales of bicycles, physical terms

Sales of bicycles, value terms

2. Forecast of market of bicycles in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of bicycles in Russia

Forecast of consumption of bicycles in Russia

Forecast of production of bicycles in Russia

Forecast of export of bicycles in Russia

Forecast of import of bicycles in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of bicycles

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian bicycles

4. Producers of bicycles in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

