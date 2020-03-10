Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2020

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 
10.03.20
16:48 Uhr
11,280 Euro
-0,230
-2,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2020 | 16:53
61 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major shareholders announcement

?Company Announcement

No. 5 2020

Copenhagen, 10 March 2020

Major Shareholder's Announcement With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that FMR LLC has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within FMR LLC on 6 March 2020 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the company's share capital, and FMR LLC exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.
Funds administered by FMR LLC thus control 4,997,342 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,997,342), corresponding to 5.0% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds FMR LLC exercises 5.00% of the voting rights.For further information, please contact:Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.comMedia: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 5 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/99bed551-1f4a-448e-b724-47be4cab3356)
