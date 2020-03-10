Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major shareholders announcement

?Company Announcement



No. 5 2020



Copenhagen, 10 March 2020



Major Shareholder's Announcement With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that FMR LLC has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within FMR LLC on 6 March 2020 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the company's share capital, and FMR LLC exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by FMR LLC thus control 4,997,342 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,997,342), corresponding to 5.0% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds FMR LLC exercises 5.00% of the voting rights.

