Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6G ISIN: SE0000736415 Ticker-Symbol: C5G 
Frankfurt
10.03.20
08:02 Uhr
4,675 Euro
-0,260
-5,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREXO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,625
4,700
18:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OREXO
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OREXO AB4,675-5,27 %