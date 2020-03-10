Orexo announced on 6 March 2020 that it has submitted an application to the FDA for its vorvida digital therapy for the treatment of heavy drinking. It expects a hearing from the FDA on the approval status of the program in Q220 and to commercialize the product in H220 if it is cleared. The product uses cognitive behavioral therapy coupled with machine learning and has been vetted in a randomized, controlled study to reduce problematic drinking episodes.

