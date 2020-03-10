The "Market of Deodorant and Antiperspirant in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of deodorant and antiperspirant gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of deodorant and antiperspirant from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of deodorant and antiperspirant, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of deodorant and antiperspirant in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of deodorant and antiperspirant. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of deodorant and antiperspirant on the basis of data from manufacturers of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of deodorant and antiperspirant in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of deodorant and antiperspirant

1.1. Consumption of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Consumption of deodorant and antiperspirant

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of deodorant and antiperspirant

Structure of deodorant and antiperspirant by source of supply

1.2. Production of deodorant and antiperspirant

Dynamics and volumes of production of deodorant and antiperspirant

Production of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of deodorant and antiperspirant

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of deodorant and antiperspirant

1.3. Import of deodorant and antiperspirant

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant, physical terms

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, import structure

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, import structure

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by company

Import seasonality of deodorant and antiperspirant

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant, value terms

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, import structure

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, import structure

Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of deodorant and antiperspirant

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant, physical terms

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, export structure

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, export structure

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by company

Export seasonality of deodorant and antiperspirant

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant, value terms

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, export structure

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, export structure

Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of deodorant and antiperspirant

1.5. Prices for deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of deodorant and antiperspirant

1.6. Sales of deodorant and antiperspirant

Sales of deodorant and antiperspirant

2. Forecast of market of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Forecast of consumption of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Forecast of production of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Forecast of export of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Forecast of import of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of deodorant and antiperspirant

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian deodorant and antiperspirant

4. Producers of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

