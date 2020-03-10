The "Market of Deodorant and Antiperspirant in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of deodorant and antiperspirant gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of deodorant and antiperspirant from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of deodorant and antiperspirant, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of deodorant and antiperspirant in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of deodorant and antiperspirant. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of deodorant and antiperspirant on the basis of data from manufacturers of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of deodorant and antiperspirant in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of deodorant and antiperspirant
1.1. Consumption of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Consumption of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Structure of deodorant and antiperspirant by source of supply
1.2. Production of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Dynamics and volumes of production of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Production of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of deodorant and antiperspirant
1.3. Import of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant, physical terms
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, import structure
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, import structure
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by company
- Import seasonality of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant, value terms
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, import structure
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, import structure
- Import of deodorant and antiperspirant by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant, physical terms
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, export structure
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, export structure
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by company
- Export seasonality of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant, value terms
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by countries, export structure
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by regions, export structure
- Export of deodorant and antiperspirant by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of deodorant and antiperspirant
1.5. Prices for deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of deodorant and antiperspirant
1.6. Sales of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Sales of deodorant and antiperspirant
2. Forecast of market of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Forecast of production of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Forecast of export of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Forecast of import of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of deodorant and antiperspirant
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian deodorant and antiperspirant
4. Producers of deodorant and antiperspirant in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61zx8x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005751/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900