Our business analysis of the propylene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of propylene from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the propylene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of propylene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest propylene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of propylene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of propylene producers on the basis of data from propylene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of propylene in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Propylene market

1.1. Propylene consumption in Russia

Propylene consumption, physical terms

Propylene consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of propylene

Propylene structure by source of supply

1.2. Propylene production

Dynamics and volumes of propylene production

Propylene production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian propylene market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Propylene production seasonality

Propylene production by manufacturers

1.3. Propylene import

Propylene import, physical terms

Propylene import by countries, import structure

Propylene import by regions, import structure

Propylene import by company

Propylene import seasonality

Propylene import, value terms

Propylene import by countries, import structure

Propylene import by regions, import structure

Propylene import by company

Import prices

1.4. Propylene export

Propylene export, physical terms

Propylene export by countries, export structure

Propylene export by regions, export structure

Propylene export by company

Propylene exports seasonality

Propylene export, value terms

Propylene export by countries, export structure

Propylene export by regions, export structure

Propylene export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of propylene market

1.5. Prices for propylene in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on propylene market

1.6. Propylene sales

Propylene sales, physical terms

Propylene sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Propylene market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in propylene market in Russia

Forecast of propylene consumption in Russia

Forecast of propylene production in Russia

Forecast of propylene export in Russia

Forecast of propylene import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in propylene market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian propylene

4. Propylene producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

