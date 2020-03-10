The "Propylene Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the propylene market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of propylene from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the propylene market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of propylene, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest propylene producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of propylene producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of propylene producers on the basis of data from propylene manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of propylene in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Propylene market
1.1. Propylene consumption in Russia
- Propylene consumption, physical terms
- Propylene consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of propylene
- Propylene structure by source of supply
1.2. Propylene production
- Dynamics and volumes of propylene production
- Propylene production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian propylene market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Propylene production seasonality
- Propylene production by manufacturers
1.3. Propylene import
- Propylene import, physical terms
- Propylene import by countries, import structure
- Propylene import by regions, import structure
- Propylene import by company
- Propylene import seasonality
- Propylene import, value terms
- Propylene import by countries, import structure
- Propylene import by regions, import structure
- Propylene import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Propylene export
- Propylene export, physical terms
- Propylene export by countries, export structure
- Propylene export by regions, export structure
- Propylene export by company
- Propylene exports seasonality
- Propylene export, value terms
- Propylene export by countries, export structure
- Propylene export by regions, export structure
- Propylene export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of propylene market
1.5. Prices for propylene in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on propylene market
1.6. Propylene sales
- Propylene sales, physical terms
- Propylene sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Propylene market in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in propylene market in Russia
- Forecast of propylene consumption in Russia
- Forecast of propylene production in Russia
- Forecast of propylene export in Russia
- Forecast of propylene import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in propylene market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian propylene
4. Propylene producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
