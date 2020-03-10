

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - (Correction: The original headline incorrectly stated that the study met its primary endpoint.)



Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPYY.PK) announced Tuesday the results from the TOURMALINE-MM2 study designed to evaluate the addition of NINLARO (ixazomib) to lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed transplant ineligible multiple myeloma patients.



The addition of ixazomib to lenalidomide and dexamethasone resulted in an improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) of 13.5 months. However, it did not meet the threshold for statistical significance.



The safety profile associated with NINLARO from the TOURMALINE-MM2 trial was generally consistent with the existing prescribing information.



TOURMALINE-MM2 is an international, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial, designed to evaluate NINLAROTM (ixazomib) plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone compared to placebo plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone, in 705 adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not candidates for transplant.



The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), while key secondary endpoints include rate of complete response (CR), pain response and overall survival (OS).



The company said there is a need for treatment options in transplant ineligible patients and it remains committed to advancing the field of multiple myeloma and continue to drive innovation through ongoing research and development.



