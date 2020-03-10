The "Market of Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of ammonium phosphate sulphate gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ammonium phosphate sulphate from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ammonium phosphate sulphate, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of ammonium phosphate sulphate in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of ammonium phosphate sulphate. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of ammonium phosphate sulphate on the basis of data from manufacturers of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ammonium phosphate sulphate in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of ammonium phosphate sulphate

1.1. Consumption of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Consumption of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Structure of ammonium phosphate sulphate by source of supply

1.2. Production of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Dynamics and volumes of production of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Production of ammonium phosphate sulphate by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Production of ammonium phosphate sulphate by manufacturers

1.3. Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate, physical terms

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate by countries, import structure

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate by regions, import structure

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate by company

Import seasonality of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate, value terms

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate by countries, import structure

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate by regions, import structure

Import of ammonium phosphate sulphate by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate, physical terms

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate by countries, export structure

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate by regions, export structure

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate by company

Export seasonality of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate, value terms

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate by countries, export structure

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate by regions, export structure

Export of ammonium phosphate sulphate by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of ammonium phosphate sulphate

1.5. Prices for ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of ammonium phosphate sulphate

1.6. Sales of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Sales of ammonium phosphate sulphate

2. Forecast of market of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in market of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Forecast of consumption of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Forecast of production of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Forecast of export of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Forecast of import of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of ammonium phosphate sulphate

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian ammonium phosphate sulphate

4. Producers of ammonium phosphate sulphate in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

