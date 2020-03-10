The "Market of Tert-Butyl Alcohol in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of tert-butyl alcohol gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of tert-butyl alcohol from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of tert-butyl alcohol, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of tert-butyl alcohol in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of tert-butyl alcohol. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of tert-butyl alcohol on the basis of data from manufacturers of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of tert-butyl alcohol in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of tert-butyl alcohol
1.1. Consumption of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Consumption of tert-butyl alcohol
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of tert-butyl alcohol
- Structure of tert-butyl alcohol by source of supply
1.2. Production of tert-butyl alcohol
- Dynamics and volumes of production of tert-butyl alcohol
- Production of tert-butyl alcohol by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of tert-butyl alcohol
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of tert-butyl alcohol
1.3. Import of tert-butyl alcohol
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol, physical terms
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol by countries, import structure
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol by regions, import structure
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol by company
- Import seasonality of tert-butyl alcohol
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol, value terms
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol by countries, import structure
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol by regions, import structure
- Import of tert-butyl alcohol by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of tert-butyl alcohol
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol, physical terms
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol by countries, export structure
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol by regions, export structure
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol by company
- Export seasonality of tert-butyl alcohol
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol, value terms
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol by countries, export structure
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol by regions, export structure
- Export of tert-butyl alcohol by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of tert-butyl alcohol
1.5. Prices for tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of tert-butyl alcohol
1.6. Sales of tert-butyl alcohol
- Sales of tert-butyl alcohol
2. Forecast of market of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Forecast of production of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Forecast of export of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Forecast of import of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of tert-butyl alcohol
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian tert-butyl alcohol
4. Producers of tert-butyl alcohol in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
