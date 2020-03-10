The "Market of Methyl Ethyl Ketone in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of methyl ethyl ketone gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of methyl ethyl ketone from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of methyl ethyl ketone, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of methyl ethyl ketone in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of methyl ethyl ketone. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of methyl ethyl ketone on the basis of data from manufacturers of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of methyl ethyl ketone in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of methyl ethyl ketone
1.1. Consumption of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Consumption of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms
- Consumption of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of methyl ethyl ketone
- Structure of methyl ethyl ketone by sourse of supply
1.2. Production of methyl ethyl ketone
- Dynamics and volumes of production of methyl ethyl ketone
- Production of methyl ethyl ketone by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of methyl ethyl ketone
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of methyl ethyl ketone
1.3. Import of methyl ethyl ketone
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, import structure
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, import structure
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone by company
- Import seasonality of methyl ethyl ketone
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, import structure
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, import structure
- Import of methyl ethyl ketone by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of methyl ethyl ketone
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, export structure
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, export structure
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone by company
- Export seasonality of methyl ethyl ketone
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, export structure
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, export structure
- Export of methyl ethyl ketone by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of methyl ethyl ketone
1.5. Prices for methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of methyl ethyl ketone
1.6. Sales of methyl ethyl ketone
- Sales of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms
- Sales of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms
2. Forecast of market of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Forecast of production of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Forecast of export of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Forecast of import of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of methyl ethyl ketone
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian methyl ethyl ketone
4. Producers of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
