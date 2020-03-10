The "Market of Methyl Ethyl Ketone in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of methyl ethyl ketone gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of methyl ethyl ketone from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of methyl ethyl ketone, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of methyl ethyl ketone in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of methyl ethyl ketone. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of methyl ethyl ketone on the basis of data from manufacturers of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of methyl ethyl ketone in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of methyl ethyl ketone

1.1. Consumption of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Consumption of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms

Consumption of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of methyl ethyl ketone

Structure of methyl ethyl ketone by sourse of supply

1.2. Production of methyl ethyl ketone

Dynamics and volumes of production of methyl ethyl ketone

Production of methyl ethyl ketone by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of methyl ethyl ketone

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of methyl ethyl ketone

1.3. Import of methyl ethyl ketone

Import of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms

Import of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, import structure

Import of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, import structure

Import of methyl ethyl ketone by company

Import seasonality of methyl ethyl ketone

Import of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms

Import of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, import structure

Import of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, import structure

Import of methyl ethyl ketone by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of methyl ethyl ketone

Export of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms

Export of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, export structure

Export of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, export structure

Export of methyl ethyl ketone by company

Export seasonality of methyl ethyl ketone

Export of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms

Export of methyl ethyl ketone by countries, export structure

Export of methyl ethyl ketone by regions, export structure

Export of methyl ethyl ketone by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of methyl ethyl ketone

1.5. Prices for methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of methyl ethyl ketone

1.6. Sales of methyl ethyl ketone

Sales of methyl ethyl ketone, physical terms

Sales of methyl ethyl ketone, value terms

2. Forecast of market of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Forecast of consumption of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Forecast of production of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Forecast of export of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Forecast of import of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of methyl ethyl ketone

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian methyl ethyl ketone

4. Producers of methyl ethyl ketone in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

