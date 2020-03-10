The "Cheese Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the cheese market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of cheese from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the cheese market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of cheese, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard; however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest cheese producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of cheese producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of cheese producers on the basis of data from cheese manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of cheese in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cheese market
1.1. Cheese consumption in Russia
- Cheese consumption, physical terms
- Cheese consumption, value terms
- Cheese consumption, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of cheese
- Cheese structure by source of supply
1.2. Cheese production
- Dynamics and volumes of cheese production
- Cheese production by regions
- Cheese production by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian cheese market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Cheese production seasonality
1.3. Cheese import
- Cheese import, physical terms
- Cheese import by countries, import structure
- Cheese import by regions, import structure
- Cheese import by type, import structure
- Cheese import by company
- Cheese import seasonality
- Cheese import, value terms
- Cheese import by countries, import structure
- Cheese import by regions, import structure
- Cheese import by type, import structure
- Cheese import by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Cheese export
- Cheese export, physical terms
- Cheese export by countries, export structure
- Cheese export by regions, export structure
- Cheese export by type, export structure
- Cheese export by company
- Cheese exports seasonality
- Cheese export, value terms
- Cheese export by countries, export structure
- Cheese export by regions, export structure
- Cheese export by type, export structure
- Cheese export by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance of cheese market
1.5. Prices for cheese in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on cheese market
1.6. Cheese sales
- Cheese sales, physical terms
- Cheese sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Cheese market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in cheese market in Russia
- Forecast of cheese consumption in Russia
- Forecast of cheese production in Russia
- Forecast of cheese export in Russia
- Forecast of cheese import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in cheese market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian cheese
4. Cheese producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
