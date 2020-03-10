The "Cheese Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the cheese market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of cheese from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the cheese market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of cheese, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard; however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest cheese producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of cheese producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of cheese producers on the basis of data from cheese manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of cheese in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cheese market

1.1. Cheese consumption in Russia

Cheese consumption, physical terms

Cheese consumption, value terms

Cheese consumption, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of cheese

Cheese structure by source of supply

1.2. Cheese production

Dynamics and volumes of cheese production

Cheese production by regions

Cheese production by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian cheese market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Cheese production seasonality

1.3. Cheese import

Cheese import, physical terms

Cheese import by countries, import structure

Cheese import by regions, import structure

Cheese import by type, import structure

Cheese import by company

Cheese import seasonality

Cheese import, value terms

Cheese import by countries, import structure

Cheese import by regions, import structure

Cheese import by type, import structure

Cheese import by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Cheese export

Cheese export, physical terms

Cheese export by countries, export structure

Cheese export by regions, export structure

Cheese export by type, export structure

Cheese export by company

Cheese exports seasonality

Cheese export, value terms

Cheese export by countries, export structure

Cheese export by regions, export structure

Cheese export by type, export structure

Cheese export by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance of cheese market

1.5. Prices for cheese in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on cheese market

1.6. Cheese sales

Cheese sales, physical terms

Cheese sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Cheese market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in cheese market in Russia

Forecast of cheese consumption in Russia

Forecast of cheese production in Russia

Forecast of cheese export in Russia

Forecast of cheese import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in cheese market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian cheese

4. Cheese producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

