The "Wheat Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the wheat market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of wheat from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the wheat market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of wheat, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Wheat market

1.1. Wheat consumption in Russia

Wheat consumption

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of wheat

Wheat structure by source of supply

1.2. Gross harvest of wheat

Dynamics and volumes of gross wheat harvest

Gross harvest of wheat by regions

Gross harvest of wheat by category of farms

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian wheat market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

1.3. Wheat croplands

1.4. Wheat crop yield

1.5. Wheat import

Wheat import, physical terms

Wheat import by countries, import structure

Wheat import by regions, import structure

Wheat import by company

Wheat import seasonality

Wheat import, value terms

Wheat import by countries, import structure

Wheat import by regions, import structure

Wheat import by company

Import prices

1.6. Wheat export

Wheat export, physical terms

Wheat export by countries, export structure

Wheat export by regions, export structure

Wheat export by company

Wheat exports seasonality

Wheat export, value terms

Wheat export by countries, export structure

Wheat export by regions, export structure

Wheat export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of wheat market

1.7. Prices for wheat in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on wheat market

2. Forecast of wheat market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in wheat market in Russia

Forecast of wheat consumption in Russia

Forecast of wheat production in Russia

Forecast of wheat export in Russia

Forecast of wheat import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in wheat market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian wheat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l0dxo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005774/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900