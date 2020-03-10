The "Wheat Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the wheat market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of wheat from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the wheat market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of wheat, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Wheat market
1.1. Wheat consumption in Russia
- Wheat consumption
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of wheat
- Wheat structure by source of supply
1.2. Gross harvest of wheat
- Dynamics and volumes of gross wheat harvest
- Gross harvest of wheat by regions
- Gross harvest of wheat by category of farms
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian wheat market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
1.3. Wheat croplands
1.4. Wheat crop yield
1.5. Wheat import
- Wheat import, physical terms
- Wheat import by countries, import structure
- Wheat import by regions, import structure
- Wheat import by company
- Wheat import seasonality
- Wheat import, value terms
- Wheat import by countries, import structure
- Wheat import by regions, import structure
- Wheat import by company
- Import prices
1.6. Wheat export
- Wheat export, physical terms
- Wheat export by countries, export structure
- Wheat export by regions, export structure
- Wheat export by company
- Wheat exports seasonality
- Wheat export, value terms
- Wheat export by countries, export structure
- Wheat export by regions, export structure
- Wheat export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of wheat market
1.7. Prices for wheat in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on wheat market
2. Forecast of wheat market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in wheat market in Russia
- Forecast of wheat consumption in Russia
- Forecast of wheat production in Russia
- Forecast of wheat export in Russia
- Forecast of wheat import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in wheat market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian wheat
