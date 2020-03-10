The "Market of Cocoa Beans in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of cocoa beans gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of cocoa beans from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of cocoa beans in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of cocoa beans, such as consumption, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of cocoa beans

1.1. Consumption of cocoa beans in Russia

1.2. Import of cocoa beans

Import of cocoa beans, physical terms

Import of cocoa beans by countries, import structure

Import of cocoa beans by regions, import structure

Import of cocoa beans by company

Import seasonality of cocoa beans

Import of cocoa beans, value terms

Import prices

1.3. Export of cocoa beans

Export of cocoa beans, physical terms

Export of cocoa beans by countries, export structure

Export of cocoa beans by regions, export structure

Export of cocoa beans by company

Export seasonality of cocoa beans

Export of cocoa beans, value terms

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of cocoa beans

1.4. Prices for cocoa beans in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of cocoa beans

2. Forecast of market of cocoa beans in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of cocoa beans in Russia

Forecast of consumption of cocoa beans in Russia

Forecast of production of cocoa beans in Russia

Forecast of export of cocoa beans in Russia

Forecast of import of cocoa beans in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of cocoa beans

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian cocoa beans

