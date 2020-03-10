The "Natural Coffee Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the natural coffee market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of natural coffee from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the natural coffee market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of natural coffee, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest natural coffee producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of natural coffee producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of natural coffee producers on the basis of data from natural coffee manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of natural coffee in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Natural coffee market

1.1. Natural coffee consumption in Russia

Natural coffee consumption, physical terms

Natural coffee consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of natural coffee

Natural coffee structure by source of supply

1.2. Natural coffee production

Dynamics and volumes of natural coffee production

Natural coffee production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian natural coffee market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Natural coffee production seasonality

1.3. Natural coffee import

Natural coffee import, physical terms

Natural coffee import by countries, import structure

Natural coffee import by regions, import structure

Natural coffee import by company

Natural coffee import seasonality

Natural coffee import, value terms

Import prices

1.4. Natural coffee export

Natural coffee export, physical terms

Natural coffee export by countries, export structure

Natural coffee export by regions, export structure

Natural coffee export by company

Natural coffee exports seasonality

Natural coffee export, value terms

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of natural coffee market

1.5. Prices for natural coffee in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on natural coffee market

1.6. Natural coffee sales

Natural coffee sales, physical terms

Natural coffee sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Natural coffee market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in natural coffee market in Russia

Forecast of natural coffee consumption in Russia

Forecast of natural coffee production in Russia

Forecast of natural coffee export in Russia

Forecast of natural coffee import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in natural coffee market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian natural coffee

4. Natural coffee producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

