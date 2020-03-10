The "Cider Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the cider market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of cider from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the cider market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of cider, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest cider producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of cider producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of cider producers on the basis of data from cider manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of cider in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cider market
1.1. Cider consumption in Russia
- Cider consumption, physical terms
- Cider consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of cider
- Cider structure by source of supply
1.2. Cider production
- Dynamics and volumes of cider production
- Cider production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian cider market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Cider production seasonality
1.3. Cider import
- Cider import, physical terms
- Cider import by countries, import structure
- Cider import by regions, import structure
- Cider import by company
- Cider import seasonality
- Cider import, value terms
- Cider import by countries, import structure
- Cider import by regions, import structure
- Cider import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Cider export
- Cider export, physical terms
- Cider export by countries, export structure
- Cider export by regions, export structure
- Cider export by company
- Cider exports seasonality
- Cider export, value terms
- Cider export by countries, export structure
- Cider export by regions, export structure
- Cider export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of cider market
1.5. Prices for cider in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on cider market
1.6. Cider sales
- Cider sales, physical terms
- Cider sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Cider market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in cider market in Russia
- Forecast of cider consumption in Russia
- Forecast of cider production in Russia
- Forecast of cider export in Russia
- Forecast of cider import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in cider market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian cider
4. Cider producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
