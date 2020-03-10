The "Cider Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the cider market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of cider from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the cider market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of cider, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest cider producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of cider producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of cider producers on the basis of data from cider manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of cider in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cider market

1.1. Cider consumption in Russia

Cider consumption, physical terms

Cider consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of cider

Cider structure by source of supply

1.2. Cider production

Dynamics and volumes of cider production

Cider production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian cider market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Cider production seasonality

1.3. Cider import

Cider import, physical terms

Cider import by countries, import structure

Cider import by regions, import structure

Cider import by company

Cider import seasonality

Cider import, value terms

Cider import by countries, import structure

Cider import by regions, import structure

Cider import by company

Import prices

1.4. Cider export

Cider export, physical terms

Cider export by countries, export structure

Cider export by regions, export structure

Cider export by company

Cider exports seasonality

Cider export, value terms

Cider export by countries, export structure

Cider export by regions, export structure

Cider export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of cider market

1.5. Prices for cider in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on cider market

1.6. Cider sales

Cider sales, physical terms

Cider sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Cider market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in cider market in Russia

Forecast of cider consumption in Russia

Forecast of cider production in Russia

Forecast of cider export in Russia

Forecast of cider import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in cider market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian cider

4. Cider producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

