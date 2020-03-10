The "Market of Fresh Herbs in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of fresh herbs gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of fresh herbs from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fresh herbs in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fresh herbs, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard; however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of fresh herbs in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of fresh herbs. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of fresh herbs on the basis of data from manufacturers of fresh herbs in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of fresh herbs in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of fresh herbs
1.1. Consumption of fresh herbs in Russia
- Consumption of fresh herbs
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fresh herbs
- Structure of fresh herbs by source of supply
1.2. Production of fresh herbs
- Dynamics and volumes of production of fresh herbs
- Production of fresh herbs by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fresh herbs
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of fresh herbs
1.3. Import of fresh herbs
- Import of fresh herbs, physical terms
- Import of fresh herbs by countries, import structure
- Import of fresh herbs by regions, import structure
- Import of fresh herbs by company
- Import seasonality of fresh herbs
- Import of fresh herbs, value terms
- Import of fresh herbs by countries, import structure
- Import of fresh herbs by regions, import structure
- Import of fresh herbs by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of fresh herbs
- Export of fresh herbs, physical terms
- Export of fresh herbs by countries, export structure
- Export of fresh herbs by regions, export structure
- Export of fresh herbs by company
- Export seasonality of fresh herbs
- Export of fresh herbs, value terms
- Export of fresh herbs by countries, export structure
- Export of fresh herbs by regions, export structure
- Export of fresh herbs by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of fresh herbs
1.5. Prices for fresh herbs in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of fresh herbs
1.6. Sales of fresh herbs
- Sales of fresh herbs
2. Forecast of market of fresh herbs in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of fresh herbs in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of fresh herbs in Russia
- Forecast of production of fresh herbs in Russia
- Forecast of export of fresh herbs in Russia
- Forecast of import of fresh herbs in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of fresh herbs
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian fresh herbs
4. Producers of fresh herbs in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djqben
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005792/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900