The "Market of Fresh Herbs in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of fresh herbs gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of fresh herbs from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of fresh herbs in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of fresh herbs, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard; however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of fresh herbs in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of fresh herbs. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of fresh herbs on the basis of data from manufacturers of fresh herbs in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of fresh herbs in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of fresh herbs

1.1. Consumption of fresh herbs in Russia

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of fresh herbs

Structure of fresh herbs by source of supply

1.2. Production of fresh herbs

Dynamics and volumes of production of fresh herbs

Production of fresh herbs by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of fresh herbs

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of fresh herbs

1.3. Import of fresh herbs

Import of fresh herbs, physical terms

Import of fresh herbs by countries, import structure

Import of fresh herbs by regions, import structure

Import of fresh herbs by company

Import seasonality of fresh herbs

Import of fresh herbs, value terms

Import of fresh herbs by countries, import structure

Import of fresh herbs by regions, import structure

Import of fresh herbs by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of fresh herbs

Export of fresh herbs, physical terms

Export of fresh herbs by countries, export structure

Export of fresh herbs by regions, export structure

Export of fresh herbs by company

Export seasonality of fresh herbs

Export of fresh herbs, value terms

Export of fresh herbs by countries, export structure

Export of fresh herbs by regions, export structure

Export of fresh herbs by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of fresh herbs

1.5. Prices for fresh herbs in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of fresh herbs

1.6. Sales of fresh herbs

Sales of fresh herbs

2. Forecast of market of fresh herbs in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of fresh herbs in Russia

Forecast of consumption of fresh herbs in Russia

Forecast of production of fresh herbs in Russia

Forecast of export of fresh herbs in Russia

Forecast of import of fresh herbs in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of fresh herbs

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian fresh herbs

4. Producers of fresh herbs in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

