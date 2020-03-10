The "Market of Essential Oils in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of essential oils gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of essential oils from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of essential oils in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of essential oils, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of essential oils in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of essential oils. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of essential oils on the basis of data from manufacturers of essential oils in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of essential oils in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of essential oils

1.1. Consumption of essential oils in Russia

Consumption of essential oils, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of essential oils

Structure of essential oils by source of supply

1.2. Production of essential oils

Dynamics and volumes of production of essential oils

Production of essential oils by regions

Production of essential oils by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of essential oils

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of essential oils

1.3. Import of essential oils

Import of essential oils, physical terms

Import of essential oils by countries, import structure

Import of essential oils by regions, import structure

Import of essential oils by type, import structure

Import of essential oils by company

Import seasonality of essential oils

Import of essential oils, value terms

Import of essential oils by countries, import structure

Import of essential oils by regions, import structure

Import of essential oils by type, import structure

Import of essential oils by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Export of essential oils

Export of essential oils, physical terms

Export of essential oils by countries, export structure

Export of essential oils by regions, export structure

Export of essential oils by type, export structure

Export of essential oils by company

Export seasonality of essential oils

Export of essential oils, value terms

Export of essential oils by countries, export structure

Export of essential oils by regions, export structure

Export of essential oils by type, export structure

Export of essential oils by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance on market of essential oils

1.5. Prices for essential oils in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of essential oils

1.6. Sales of essential oils

Sales of essential oils

2. Forecast of market of essential oils in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of essential oils in Russia

Forecast of consumption of essential oils in Russia

Forecast of production of essential oils in Russia

Forecast of export of essential oils in Russia

Forecast of import of essential oils in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of essential oils

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian essential oils

4. Producers of essential oils in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

