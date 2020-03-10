The "Market of Essential Oils in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of essential oils gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of essential oils from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of essential oils in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of essential oils, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest producers of essential oils in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of essential oils. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of essential oils on the basis of data from manufacturers of essential oils in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of essential oils in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of essential oils
1.1. Consumption of essential oils in Russia
- Consumption of essential oils
- Consumption of essential oils, breakdown by types
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of essential oils
- Structure of essential oils by source of supply
1.2. Production of essential oils
- Dynamics and volumes of production of essential oils
- Production of essential oils by regions
- Production of essential oils by types
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of essential oils
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of essential oils
1.3. Import of essential oils
- Import of essential oils, physical terms
- Import of essential oils by countries, import structure
- Import of essential oils by regions, import structure
- Import of essential oils by type, import structure
- Import of essential oils by company
- Import seasonality of essential oils
- Import of essential oils, value terms
- Import of essential oils by countries, import structure
- Import of essential oils by regions, import structure
- Import of essential oils by type, import structure
- Import of essential oils by company
- Import prices
- Import prices by type
1.4. Export of essential oils
- Export of essential oils, physical terms
- Export of essential oils by countries, export structure
- Export of essential oils by regions, export structure
- Export of essential oils by type, export structure
- Export of essential oils by company
- Export seasonality of essential oils
- Export of essential oils, value terms
- Export of essential oils by countries, export structure
- Export of essential oils by regions, export structure
- Export of essential oils by type, export structure
- Export of essential oils by company
- Export prices
- Export prices by type
- Foreign trade balance on market of essential oils
1.5. Prices for essential oils in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of essential oils
1.6. Sales of essential oils
- Sales of essential oils
2. Forecast of market of essential oils in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in market of essential oils in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of essential oils in Russia
- Forecast of production of essential oils in Russia
- Forecast of export of essential oils in Russia
- Forecast of import of essential oils in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of essential oils
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian essential oils
4. Producers of essential oils in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
