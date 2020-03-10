Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO; OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 735,000 shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.375 per share, pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan. All of the options are subject to vesting provisions, and any shares issued upon exercise of an option will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro facilitates the transition to clean energy by providing products and services to manufacturers to increase the efficiency and reliability of power systems, including electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro's patented technology enhances energy systems by dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, creating measurable performance gains and extended lifespan. The widespread applications of the technology apply to optimizing the performance of electric vehicles, UAVs, and ship drives, as well as pumps, industrial motors, and energy capture from wind and tides.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

