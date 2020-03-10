Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.8107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11393 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 51517 EQS News ID: 993955 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2020 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)